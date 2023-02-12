BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.