BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.