BNB Market Capitalization Tops $49.38 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BNB has a total market cap of $49.38 billion and $590.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.75 or 0.01432430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,898,909 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
