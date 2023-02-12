Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
BONXF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About Bonterra Resources
