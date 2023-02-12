Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

