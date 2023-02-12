Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Boral Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Boral has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.69.
About Boral
