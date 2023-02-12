Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Boral Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Boral has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.69.

About Boral

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

