Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 106 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

