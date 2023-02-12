Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 53 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

