Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

