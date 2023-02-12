Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

