Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

