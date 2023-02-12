Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 552 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

