Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.30. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

