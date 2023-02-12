Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $476.10

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.