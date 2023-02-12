Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $61.17

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 811,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.