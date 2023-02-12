Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

MCW opened at $9.37 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

