Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,356.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $119,683.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,633.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 384,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.64. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 110.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

