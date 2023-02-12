Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $20.90

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:RXO opened at $20.96 on Friday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

