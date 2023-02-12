Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT at $53.94

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45.
Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.
