Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,579. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

