Bubblefong Hits 1-Day Volume of $247,962.19 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and $247,962.19 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bubblefong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00429433 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,174.53 or 0.28446430 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,499,274 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bubblefong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bubblefong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.