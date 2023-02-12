Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BFST. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

