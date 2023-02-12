Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.52 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

