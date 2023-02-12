Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $98,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.21 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.