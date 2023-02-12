Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 639,194 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $242,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.21. 506,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

