Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after acquiring an additional 871,935 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

