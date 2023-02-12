Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

