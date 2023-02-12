Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cancom Trading Down 2.9 %

Cancom stock opened at €32.60 ($35.05) on Wednesday. Cancom has a one year low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a one year high of €62.88 ($67.61). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.07.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

