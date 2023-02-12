Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($247.31) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,239. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

