Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 9.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,318,000 after buying an additional 166,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

