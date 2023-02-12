Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,007. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01.

