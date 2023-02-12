Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,234. The company has a market cap of $332.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

