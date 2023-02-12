Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $218.27 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.88 billion and $218.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.00 or 0.07005801 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00083899 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029482 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00063068 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010559 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00025457 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001560 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,626,096,122 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
