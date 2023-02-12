Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $12.62 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and $240.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.17 or 0.06952982 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00081598 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029121 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062135 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010268 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,626,947,087 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
