Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $204.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001682 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.92 or 0.06994604 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00082882 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029648 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063266 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010609 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025119 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,625,329,886 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
