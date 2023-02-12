Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

CSL stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average is $267.77. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $22,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,758,000 after buying an additional 60,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

