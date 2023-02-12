Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
