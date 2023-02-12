CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.26 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00220019 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002916 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11576777 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,547,653.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

