Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.58 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $152.00 million and $46.58 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

