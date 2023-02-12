Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $42.97 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $723,386.95 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,350,132 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

