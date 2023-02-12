Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.87. 13,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

