Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cepton stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 269,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTNW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Cepton has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

