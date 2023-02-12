Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $95.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.64.

NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

