Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
