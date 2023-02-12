Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

