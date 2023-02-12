Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 15th total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 69,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,052. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

