China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 210.9% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.