Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,551.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

