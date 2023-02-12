Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 36,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

