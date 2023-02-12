CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.89.

Trading Down 3.1 %

TECK.B opened at C$54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$58.75. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.09.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

