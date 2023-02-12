Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,070 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

