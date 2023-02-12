Citigroup Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $35.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.