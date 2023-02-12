Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTCGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CCTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.