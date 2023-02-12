Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CCTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.